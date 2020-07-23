Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-23-20 – 96 new cases

To see a list of counties with 4 or more active cases, click here.
|Total COVID Cases in Montana
|2910
|Total number of tests completed since last report
|2700
|Total Number of Tests
|146218
|County
|Gender
|Age Range
|Date Reported
|Beaverhead
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Beaverhead
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Beaverhead
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Beaverhead
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|60-69
|07/22/2020
|Blaine
|F
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Deer Lodge
|M
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Deer Lodge
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|M
|0-9
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|90-99
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Jefferson
|F
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Lincoln
|M
|80-89
|07/22/2020
|Lincoln
|F
|80-89
|07/22/2020
|Madison
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Madison
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Madison
|M
|80-89
|07/22/2020
|Madison
|F
|60-69
|07/22/2020
|Missoula
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Missoula
|M
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Missoula
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Missoula
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Park
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Powder River
|F
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Roosevelt
|F
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Sanders
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Sanders
|F
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Valley
|M
|60-69
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|80-89
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|10-19
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|70-79
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|90-99
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/22/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/22/2020
To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov
As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.
Comments
B says
Thank you for your comprehensive reporting which includes daily and cumulative numbers of tests run in Montana allowing the public to consider the percentage positive! Absolute numbers will increase with increased testing and what matters is the percentage testing positive not the increasing positives which should be expected as the numbers of tests increase. For example- today’s report is 96 positives out of 2700 tests run a ~3.5% positive rate. With all the new positives the mortality rate is likely to be much lower than had been predicted when only the sickest patients with CoVid were allowed to be tested and thus were the primary ones making up the much higher mortality rate early on in the pandemic.