Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-23-20 – 96 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2910 Total number of tests completed since last report 2700 Total Number of Tests 146218

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 20-29 07/22/2020 Beaverhead F 20-29 07/22/2020 Beaverhead F 70-79 07/22/2020 Beaverhead F 20-29 07/22/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/22/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/22/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/22/2020 Blaine F 30-39 07/22/2020 Deer Lodge M 70-79 07/22/2020 Deer Lodge F 20-29 07/22/2020 Flathead F 70-79 07/22/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/22/2020 Flathead F 10-19 07/22/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/22/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/22/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/22/2020 Flathead F 10-19 07/22/2020 Flathead M 0-9 07/22/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/22/2020 Flathead M 70-79 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 90-99 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020 Jefferson F 50-59 07/22/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/22/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/22/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 07/22/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/22/2020 Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/22/2020 Lincoln M 80-89 07/22/2020 Lincoln F 80-89 07/22/2020 Madison F 70-79 07/22/2020 Madison F 70-79 07/22/2020 Madison M 80-89 07/22/2020 Madison F 60-69 07/22/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/22/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/22/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/22/2020 Missoula F 70-79 07/22/2020 Park F 20-29 07/22/2020 Powder River F 30-39 07/22/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 07/22/2020 Sanders M 50-59 07/22/2020 Sanders F 50-59 07/22/2020 Valley M 60-69 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/22/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/22/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/22/2020

