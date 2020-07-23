Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-23-20 – 96 new cases

by 1 Comment

To see a list of counties with 4 or more active cases, click here​.

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2910
Total number of tests completed since last report 2700
Total Number of Tests 146218

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 20-29 07/22/2020
Beaverhead F 20-29 07/22/2020
Beaverhead F 70-79 07/22/2020
Beaverhead F 20-29 07/22/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/22/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/22/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/22/2020
Blaine F 30-39 07/22/2020
Deer Lodge M 70-79 07/22/2020
Deer Lodge F 20-29 07/22/2020
Flathead F 70-79 07/22/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/22/2020
Flathead F 10-19 07/22/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/22/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/22/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/22/2020
Flathead F 10-19 07/22/2020
Flathead M 0-9 07/22/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/22/2020
Flathead M 70-79 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 90-99 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/22/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/22/2020
Jefferson F 50-59 07/22/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/22/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/22/2020
Lewis and Clark F 30-39 07/22/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/22/2020
Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/22/2020
Lincoln M 80-89 07/22/2020
Lincoln F 80-89 07/22/2020
Madison F 70-79 07/22/2020
Madison F 70-79 07/22/2020
Madison M 80-89 07/22/2020
Madison F 60-69 07/22/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/22/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/22/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/22/2020
Missoula F 70-79 07/22/2020
Park F 20-29 07/22/2020
Powder River F 30-39 07/22/2020
Roosevelt F 50-59 07/22/2020
Sanders M 50-59 07/22/2020
Sanders F 50-59 07/22/2020
Valley M 60-69 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/22/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/22/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/22/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. B says

    Thank you for your comprehensive reporting which includes daily and cumulative numbers of tests run in Montana allowing the public to consider the percentage positive! Absolute numbers will increase with increased testing and what matters is the percentage testing positive not the increasing positives which should be expected as the numbers of tests increase. For example- today’s report is 96 positives out of 2700 tests run a ~3.5% positive rate. With all the new positives the mortality rate is likely to be much lower than had been predicted when only the sickest patients with CoVid were allowed to be tested and thus were the primary ones making up the much higher mortality rate early on in the pandemic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO