Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-20-20 – 87 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2621
Total number of tests completed since last report 5883
Total Number of Tests 139042

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 20-29 07/19/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 07/19/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/19/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/19/2020
Cascade F 10-19 07/19/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/19/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/19/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/19/2020
Cascade M 40-49 07/19/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/19/2020
Cascade F 50-59 07/19/2020
Cascade M 50-59 07/19/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/19/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/19/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/19/2020
Flathead M 80-89 07/19/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/19/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/19/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/19/2020
Flathead F 80-89 07/19/2020
Flathead F 10-19 07/19/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/19/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/19/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 80-89 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 80-89 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/19/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/19/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/19/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/19/2020
Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/19/2020
Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/19/2020
Lincoln F 30-39 07/19/2020
Lincoln F 30-39 07/19/2020
Lincoln M 0-9 07/19/2020
Madison M 70-79 07/19/2020
McCone M 60-69 07/19/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/19/2020
Missoula F 50-59 07/19/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/19/2020
Missoula F 0-9 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/19/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/19/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/19/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/19/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/19/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

