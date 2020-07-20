Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-20-20 – 87 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2621 Total number of tests completed since last report 5883 Total Number of Tests 139042

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn M 20-29 07/19/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 07/19/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/19/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/19/2020 Cascade F 10-19 07/19/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/19/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/19/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/19/2020 Cascade M 40-49 07/19/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/19/2020 Cascade F 50-59 07/19/2020 Cascade M 50-59 07/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/19/2020 Flathead M 80-89 07/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/19/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/19/2020 Flathead F 80-89 07/19/2020 Flathead F 10-19 07/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 80-89 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 80-89 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/19/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/19/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/19/2020 Lake F 50-59 07/19/2020 Lake M 40-49 07/19/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/19/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/19/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/19/2020 Lincoln F 30-39 07/19/2020 Lincoln F 30-39 07/19/2020 Lincoln M 0-9 07/19/2020 Madison M 70-79 07/19/2020 McCone M 60-69 07/19/2020 Missoula F 30-39 07/19/2020 Missoula F 50-59 07/19/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/19/2020 Missoula F 0-9 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/19/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/19/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/19/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/19/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/19/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/19/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.