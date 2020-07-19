Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-19-20 – 62 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2533
Total number of tests completed since last report 1280
Total Number of Tests 133159

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 50-59 07/18/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/18/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/18/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/18/2020
Cascade F 50-59 07/18/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/18/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/18/2020
Flathead F 70-79 07/18/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/18/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/18/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/18/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/18/2020
Flathead M 80-89 07/18/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/18/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/18/2020
Gallatin F 0-9 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/18/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/18/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 0-9 07/18/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/18/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/18/2020
Garfield M 0-9 07/18/2020
Hill M 70-79 07/18/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/18/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/18/2020
Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/18/2020
Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/18/2020
Lewis and Clark F 40-49 07/18/2020
Lincoln F 30-39 07/18/2020
Valley F 60-69 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/18/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/18/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/18/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/18/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/18/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/18/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

