Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-18-20 – 105 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2471
Total number of tests completed since last report 1475
Total Number of Tests 131879

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 20-29 07/17/2020
Beaverhead M 20-29 07/17/2020
Beaverhead F 50-59 07/17/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/17/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/17/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 07/17/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/17/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/17/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/17/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/17/2020
Cascade M 40-49 07/17/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/17/2020
Cascade M 60-69 07/17/2020
Cascade M 50-59 07/17/2020
Custer M 80-89 07/17/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/17/2020
Flathead M 70-79 07/17/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/17/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/17/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/17/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/17/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/17/2020
Garfield F 20-29 07/17/2020
Hill F 30-39 07/17/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/17/2020
Hill F 40-49 07/17/2020
Hill F 40-49 07/17/2020
Hill M 40-49 07/17/2020
Hill F 0-9 07/17/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/17/2020
Hill F 40-49 07/17/2020
Hill M 10-19 07/17/2020
Hill F 0-9 07/17/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/17/2020
Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/17/2020
Lincoln F 30-39 07/17/2020
Lincoln M 20-29 07/17/2020
Madison M 20-29 07/17/2020
Madison M 80-89 07/17/2020
Madison F 20-29 07/17/2020
Madison F 20-29 07/17/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/17/2020
Missoula M 70-79 07/17/2020
Missoula F 60-69 07/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/17/2020
Ravalli F 60-69 07/17/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/17/2020
Silver Bow F 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/17/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

