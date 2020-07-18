Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-18-20 – 105 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2471 Total number of tests completed since last report 1475 Total Number of Tests 131879

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 20-29 07/17/2020 Beaverhead M 20-29 07/17/2020 Beaverhead F 50-59 07/17/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/17/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/17/2020 Big Horn M 0-9 07/17/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/17/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/17/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/17/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/17/2020 Cascade M 40-49 07/17/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/17/2020 Cascade M 60-69 07/17/2020 Cascade M 50-59 07/17/2020 Custer M 80-89 07/17/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/17/2020 Flathead M 70-79 07/17/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/17/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/17/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/17/2020 Flathead M 10-19 07/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/17/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/17/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/17/2020 Garfield F 20-29 07/17/2020 Hill F 30-39 07/17/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/17/2020 Hill F 40-49 07/17/2020 Hill F 40-49 07/17/2020 Hill M 40-49 07/17/2020 Hill F 0-9 07/17/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/17/2020 Hill F 40-49 07/17/2020 Hill M 10-19 07/17/2020 Hill F 0-9 07/17/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/17/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/17/2020 Lincoln F 30-39 07/17/2020 Lincoln M 20-29 07/17/2020 Madison M 20-29 07/17/2020 Madison M 80-89 07/17/2020 Madison F 20-29 07/17/2020 Madison F 20-29 07/17/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/17/2020 Missoula M 70-79 07/17/2020 Missoula F 60-69 07/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/17/2020 Ravalli F 60-69 07/17/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/17/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/17/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/17/2020

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.