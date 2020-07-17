Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-17-20 – 136 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2366 Total number of tests completed since last report 2564 Total Number of Tests 130404

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn M 50-59 07/16/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/16/2020 Blaine F 40-49 07/16/2020 Blaine F 0-9 07/16/2020 Blaine M 0-9 07/16/2020 Cascade M 60-69 07/16/2020 Cascade M 70-79 07/16/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/16/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/16/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/16/2020 Cascade F 50-59 07/16/2020 Deer Lodge M 60-70 07/16/2020 Deer Lodge M 60-71 07/16/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/16/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/16/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/16/2020 Flathead M 0-9 07/16/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/16/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/16/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/16/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/16/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/16/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/16/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/16/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/16/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/16/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/16/2020 Glacier F 0-9 07/16/2020 Glacier F 10-19 07/16/2020 Glacier F 0-9 07/16/2020 Glacier M 0-9 07/16/2020 Glacier F 40-49 07/16/2020 Glacier F 20-29 07/16/2020 Hill F 70-79 07/16/2020 Hill M 40-49 07/16/2020 Hill F 0-9 07/16/2020 Hill F 30-39 07/16/2020 Hill M 30-39 07/16/2020 Hill F 60-69 07/16/2020 Hill F 0-9 07/16/2020 Hill F 10-19 07/16/2020 Hill F 10-19 07/16/2020 Hill M 10-19 07/16/2020 Jefferson M 70-79 07/16/2020 Jefferson M 40-49 07/16/2020 Lake M 10-19 07/16/2020 Lake F 30-39 07/16/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/16/2020 Lake F 30-39 07/16/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/16/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020 Lake M 40-49 07/16/2020 Lake M 10-19 07/16/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/16/2020 Lake F 30-39 07/16/2020 Lake M 50-59 07/16/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/16/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/16/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/16/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/16/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark F 0-9 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/16/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/16/2020 Lincoln F 60-69 07/16/2020 Lincoln M 60-69 07/16/2020 Madison F 50-59 07/16/2020 Madison F 60-69 07/16/2020 Madison F 30-39 07/16/2020 Madison M 30-39 07/16/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 30-39 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula M 70-79 07/16/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 60-69 07/16/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/16/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 40-49 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020 Missoula F 60-69 07/16/2020 Missoula M 60-69 07/16/2020 Park F 20-29 07/16/2020 Park M 10-19 07/16/2020 Park F 20-29 07/16/2020 Park M 10-19 07/16/2020 Pondera F 70-79 07/16/2020 Pondera M 70-79 07/16/2020 Pondera F 40-49 07/16/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 07/16/2020 Ravalli M 20-29 07/16/2020 Richland F 20-29 07/16/2020 Rosebud F 80-89 07/16/2020 Sanders M 80-89 07/16/2020 Stillwater F 10-19 07/16/2020 Sweet Grass M 0-9 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/16/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.