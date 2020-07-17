Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-17-20 – 136 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2366
Total number of tests completed since last report 2564
Total Number of Tests 130404

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 50-59 07/16/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/16/2020
Blaine F 40-49 07/16/2020
Blaine F 0-9 07/16/2020
Blaine M 0-9 07/16/2020
Cascade M 60-69 07/16/2020
Cascade M 70-79 07/16/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/16/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/16/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/16/2020
Cascade F 50-59 07/16/2020
Deer Lodge M 60-70 07/16/2020
Deer Lodge M 60-71 07/16/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/16/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/16/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/16/2020
Flathead M 0-9 07/16/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/16/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/16/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/16/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/16/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/16/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/16/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/16/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/16/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/16/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/16/2020
Glacier F 0-9 07/16/2020
Glacier F 10-19 07/16/2020
Glacier F 0-9 07/16/2020
Glacier M 0-9 07/16/2020
Glacier F 40-49 07/16/2020
Glacier F 20-29 07/16/2020
Hill F 70-79 07/16/2020
Hill M 40-49 07/16/2020
Hill F 0-9 07/16/2020
Hill F 30-39 07/16/2020
Hill M 30-39 07/16/2020
Hill F 60-69 07/16/2020
Hill F 0-9 07/16/2020
Hill F 10-19 07/16/2020
Hill F 10-19 07/16/2020
Hill M 10-19 07/16/2020
Jefferson M 70-79 07/16/2020
Jefferson M 40-49 07/16/2020
Lake M 10-19 07/16/2020
Lake F 30-39 07/16/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/16/2020
Lake F 30-39 07/16/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/16/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/16/2020
Lake M 10-19 07/16/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/16/2020
Lake F 30-39 07/16/2020
Lake M 50-59 07/16/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/16/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/16/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/16/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/16/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/16/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark F 0-9 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark F 40-49 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/16/2020
Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/16/2020
Lincoln F 60-69 07/16/2020
Lincoln M 60-69 07/16/2020
Madison F 50-59 07/16/2020
Madison F 60-69 07/16/2020
Madison F 30-39 07/16/2020
Madison M 30-39 07/16/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula M 70-79 07/16/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 60-69 07/16/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/16/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 40-49 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/16/2020
Missoula F 60-69 07/16/2020
Missoula M 60-69 07/16/2020
Park F 20-29 07/16/2020
Park M 10-19 07/16/2020
Park F 20-29 07/16/2020
Park M 10-19 07/16/2020
Pondera F 70-79 07/16/2020
Pondera M 70-79 07/16/2020
Pondera F 40-49 07/16/2020
Ravalli F 40-49 07/16/2020
Ravalli M 20-29 07/16/2020
Richland F 20-29 07/16/2020
Rosebud F 80-89 07/16/2020
Sanders M 80-89 07/16/2020
Stillwater F 10-19 07/16/2020
Sweet Grass M 0-9 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/16/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/16/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/16/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

