Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-16-20 – 134 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2231
Total number of tests completed since last report 4082
Total Number of Tests 127840

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Blaine F 30-39 07/15/2020
Carbon F 50-59 07/15/2020
Carbon F 0-9 07/15/2020
Carbon F 0-9 07/15/2020
Carbon M 70-79 07/15/2020
Carbon M 30-39 07/15/2020
Carbon M 30-39 07/15/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/15/2020
Cascade F 0-9 07/15/2020
Cascade M 40-49 07/15/2020
Custer F 70-79 07/15/2020
Custer M 70-79 07/15/2020
Fergus M 20-29 07/15/2020
Fergus M 30-39 07/15/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/15/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/15/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/15/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/15/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 0-9 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 70-79 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark M 0-9 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/15/2020
Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/15/2020
Madison F 20-29 07/15/2020
Madison F 30-39 07/15/2020
Madison F 0-9 07/15/2020
Park F 20-29 07/15/2020
Park F 20-29 07/15/2020
Park F 30-39 07/15/2020
Park M 10-19 07/15/2020
Park F 30-39 07/15/2020
Park F 20-29 07/15/2020
Richland F 10-19 07/15/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 07/15/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/15/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/15/2020
Stillwater M 60-69 07/15/2020
Stillwater M 20-29 07/15/2020
Stillwater M 50-59 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/15/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/15/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO