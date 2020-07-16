Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-16-20 – 134 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2231 Total number of tests completed since last report 4082 Total Number of Tests 127840

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Blaine F 30-39 07/15/2020 Carbon F 50-59 07/15/2020 Carbon F 0-9 07/15/2020 Carbon F 0-9 07/15/2020 Carbon M 70-79 07/15/2020 Carbon M 30-39 07/15/2020 Carbon M 30-39 07/15/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/15/2020 Cascade F 0-9 07/15/2020 Cascade M 40-49 07/15/2020 Custer F 70-79 07/15/2020 Custer M 70-79 07/15/2020 Fergus M 20-29 07/15/2020 Fergus M 30-39 07/15/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/15/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/15/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/15/2020 Flathead M 10-19 07/15/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/15/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark M 0-9 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/15/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/15/2020 Madison F 20-29 07/15/2020 Madison F 30-39 07/15/2020 Madison F 0-9 07/15/2020 Park F 20-29 07/15/2020 Park F 20-29 07/15/2020 Park F 30-39 07/15/2020 Park M 10-19 07/15/2020 Park F 30-39 07/15/2020 Park F 20-29 07/15/2020 Richland F 10-19 07/15/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 07/15/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/15/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/15/2020 Stillwater M 60-69 07/15/2020 Stillwater M 20-29 07/15/2020 Stillwater M 50-59 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/15/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/15/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.