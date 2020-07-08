Missoula launches countywide safety campaign in response to COVID-19 pandemic

A countywide safety campaign, headed by local organizations Destination Missoula, Missoula Economic Partnership and United Way of Missoula County, is launching in Missoula in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Smart. Safe. Ready. campaign encompasses a multifaceted approach to educating Missoula residents and visitors about the importance of masking and social distancing, encouraging people to work together for the safety of themselves and the community.

Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, says the health and wellbeing of the community must be a top priority right now. “Missoula is made up of incredibly caring and resourceful people, and I know we can make a huge difference when we come together as a community. And that’s what Smart. Safe. Ready. is all about—educating and empowering one another in order to keep Missoula as safe as possible. The health of our fellow Missoulians depends on it,” said Hay Patrick.

Smart. Safe. Ready. posters have been popping up around Missoula over the past several weeks, outlining eight key guidelines that everyone should follow in public. The campaign’s full rollout will include billboards, TV spots, newspaper and video ads, bus signs, giveaways and other collateral in order to reach as many people as possible. Campaign materials feature images of mask-wearing community members, business leaders, elected officials and other recognizable Missoulians, including University of Montana mascot, Monte.

While the Smart. Safe. Ready. campaign highlights different safety measures throughout its promotional materials, the overarching message is one of community support and respect. Barb Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula, explained, “We know social distancing and masks make a big difference. We also know that it can feel like an inconvenience to do those things. But in order to keep our community as safe as possible, and shut down the rising spread of COVID-19 in Missoula, we must work together. We want people to make these decisions with their friends, family and community members in mind, and understand what a positive impact they have when they decide to mask up, or step back.”

Protective face coverings and social distancing are two key focuses of the Smart. Safe. Ready. campaign. Studies show that wearing a mask in public can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by as much as 85%[1], but only if everyone plays their part—one mask in a sea of uncovered faces is far less effective. Social distancing is another powerful tool in limiting the spread, as COVID-19 is primarily transmitted through droplets in the air caused by coughing, sneezing, or simply talking. The campaign urges people to maintain a six-foot distance whenever possible (even outside) and wear a mask in public. Other safety messages include hand washing, avoiding large crowds and staying home when feeling sick.

“As Missoula’s businesses continue to operate under Phase 2 reopening guidelines, it’s more important than ever to inspire widespread cooperation with safety measures and distancing practices,” said Missoula Economic Partnership CEO Grant Kier. “The Smart. Safe. Ready. campaign will continuously build on the hard-won efforts Missoulians have already made by encouraging continued vigilance and responsible activity in accordance with the current phase of reopening to have the greatest possible impact on our community’s recovery and wellbeing.”

For more information on The Smart. Safe. Ready. Campaign, please visit safermissoula.org.