Marcus Daly Hospital updates visitor policy

From MDMH Incident Management Team

July 1, 2020

UPDATED TEMPORARY RESTRICTED VISITOR POLICY – Effective 7/1/2020

Effective July 1, 2020 Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital updated our Temporary Restricted Visitor Policy, see below. This is due to the increase of COVID-19 statewide and evidence of community spread in Ravalli County.

Our number one priority continues to be maintaining a safe environment for our staff and patients. We recognize that patient caregivers and family support are an essential part of the healing process; therefore certain accommodations in this policy address specific patient needs while limiting the number of people accessing our facilities.

As this situation continues to evolve, we will make the necessary adjustments to keep a safe environment.

MDMH Temporary Restricted Visitor Policy:

Inpatient, Outpatient, Clinics and ER

• One visitor/support person allowed per patient at a time

• Patients receiving outpatient maternity care

o Partners and children allowed

• Children receiving care

o Parents, guardians, or powers of attorney are allowed

• Special precautions for visitors of high risk patients

• Exceptions will be approved by the care team

End-of-life

• Two immediate family members allowed at a time

o Parents, children, siblings, and spouse/partner

o No age requirements

o Minors count as one of the two visitors and must be accompanied by an adult

• Special precautions for visitors of High Risk patients

Thank you,

Hospital Incident Management Team