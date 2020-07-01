Marcus Daly Hospital celebrating 90 years

July 1, 2020

Press release from Marcus Daly Hospital:

Today, July 1, 2020, we began our 90th year of caring for you. When Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital opened its doors on July 1, 1931, healthcare in Ravalli County changed forever. We are here because of you. Thank you for choosing us, we care for you and the health of our community. Our commitment is to live by our mission of providing quality, accessible, personalized care to patients of all ages, from newborns to end-of-life and everything in between. This is our steadfast commitment today, tomorrow and into the future.

During these uncertain times, our number one priority continues to be maintaining a safe environment for staff, patients, and their loved ones. Throughout our facilities there are stringent clinical protocols. High-touch areas are cleaned frequently, including doorknobs, chairs, tables, and work surfaces. After each patient, clinical areas, exam rooms and equipment are cleaned. When entering our facilities, our patient access team is there to greet you and take you through the screening process. They will ask you a few questions, check your temperature, remind you to use the hand sanitizer, and give you a mask if you do not have one. You will be reminded to keep safe distances, find safety barriers in many locations, and experience direct rooming. Patients exhibiting flu-like and or respiratory symptoms seek care in our designated Viral Clinic. If you are a patient with viral symptoms or diagnosed with COVID-19 and require emergency care or surgery, we are prepared. All medical staff wears the appropriate protective equipment. There is designated rooming, and in the event of emergency surgery, we have a negative air pressure room in our surgery center, for the protection of our staff and other surgery patients. We perform COVID-19 testing on all pre-surgery patients to ensure no one goes undiagnosed.

Safety is our number one priority. When patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, they are cared for in designated locations by trained providers. With over 600 community members working in our facility, extra precautions are required to maintain a healthy team and safe facilities. When the need arises, we have rapid testing and in-house Occupational Health Department for staff testing, contact tracing, and ongoing communications with Ravalli County Public Health.

We care about you and understand your concerns and reasons for delaying care. Please remember, deferring necessary medical care can result in the worsening of symptoms and a decline in your health. We are here for you. Our medical providers and clinical team are wearing the appropriate protective equipment, following necessary protocols, and taking extra safety precautions. We understand patient concerns and the importance of access to care. We offer different options depending on individual patient needs; you can access your providers through Daly Connect, a video appointment, and have in-person care. Regardless of the type of care you need, urgent, emergent, or scheduled appointments, we are dedicated to maintaining a safe environment for you and your family members. Should things change, we will make the necessary adjustments to keep our commitment to you.

Best Regards and Stay Healthy, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Family