Main portion of Ravalli County Fair cancelled

July 13, 2020

“It is with sadness and necessity that health officials are announcing the cancellation of the main portion of the 2020 Ravalli County fair. In light of community spread and recent increase in daily new cases such a large gathering would increase the threat of exposure, leading to rapidly increasing spread of the Corona virus. This would significantly worsen the risk of illness and death to the general public. A high-expected attendance for the fair would make compliance with the Gov phase 2 directive essentially impossible. However fair organizers are working on a safe plan for more limited event to allow FFA and 4H events to proceed, provided cases don’t significantly worsen between now and then.”

Ravalli County Public Health Officials