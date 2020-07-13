Main portion of Ravalli County Fair cancelled

July 13, 2020
“It is with sadness and necessity that health officials are announcing the cancellation of the main portion of the 2020 Ravalli County fair. In light of community spread and recent increase in daily new cases such a large gathering would increase the threat of exposure, leading to rapidly increasing spread of the Corona virus. This would significantly worsen the risk of illness and death to the general public. A high-expected attendance for the fair would make compliance with the Gov phase 2 directive essentially impossible. However fair organizers are working on a safe plan for more limited event to allow FFA and 4H events to proceed, provided cases don’t significantly worsen between now and then.”
Ravalli County Public Health Officials
Comments
Sterling says
What a disgrace. The economy has been ruined over the palpitations of snowflakes and the butt-covering of careerists. Now this, here. It’s cowardice.
Charlene says
Based on case count?? Proven already that it isn’t right..how about the survival rate? This is no worse than the flu and certainly way less than TB or other diseases that can be spread. Shutting down the fair is really the final straw in all this government, hyped-up, out of control “control” you are bending over for. If people are afraid, they can stay home. It’s simple. What a disgrace and let down to Ravalli County residents.
Amy Ross says
Wow ignorance is an incredible thing MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN LESS THAN 7 MONTHS but yeah it’s no different than the flu♀️ Get your head out of your ass