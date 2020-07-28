Housekeepers – Marcus Daly Hospital

COME JOIN OUR TEAM!

We are seeking several housekeeper positions at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. If you are looking for a great place to work, we may have the position for you!

POSITIONS HIGHLIGHTS:

• Employee-centric: Family-oriented facility with small-town compassion; comparable wages and benefit package

• Market Leadership: Continued growth to provide services to the Bitterroot Valley

What will you do:

• Provide housekeeping services to Marcus Daly facilities to ensure clean, comfortable patient care

• Be a crucial part of the team providing the best care to our neighbors and friends

What you will need:

• Candidates must have High School education or equivalent

• A team player attitude, a passion for small town living, a love of the great outdoors, and the drive to be a part of something extraordinary!

To apply, go to www.mdmh.org and complete an online application, or send your resume to [email protected] For more information, give us a call at 406-375-4407. Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.