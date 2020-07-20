Governor’s statement on two COVID-19 deaths

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of two Montanans due to COVID-19, the 38th and 39th deaths in the state:

“Two more Montanans have sadly passed from COVID-19. My heart goes out to their families and community. As we continue to see the tragic situation unfold at Canyon Creek, I call on Montanans to keep their guard up. We do have the ability to fight this virus and can protect our loved ones by wearing a mask and socially distancing, especially around those who are high risk.”

Both deaths are associated with the Canyon Creek Memory Care outbreak. Notification of these deaths was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.