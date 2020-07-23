Governor’s statement on two COVID-19 deaths in Montana

July 22, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of two Montanans due to COVID-19, the 41st and 42nd deaths in the state:

“I send my condolences to the families two more Montanans lost to COVID-19. The heartache of each loss reverberates throughout our state. We must maintain our vigilance and hold true to our commitment to protect our fellow Montanans from this virus.”

Notification of the 41st death was provided by the Sweet Grass County Health Department. Notification of the 42nd death was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.