Governor’s statement on the 47th COVID-19 death in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the 47th death of a Montanan due to COVID-19.

“Today we learned that another Montanan has sadly passed due to COVID-19. This virus is incredibly dangerous, especially for older Montanans. I send my condolences to this Montanan’s family, friends, and community. And I call on all of us to remain diligent when it comes to protective measures like masking up and social distancing.”

Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.

 

