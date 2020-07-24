Governor’s statement on recent COVID-19 deaths

July 24, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the recent deaths of four Montanans due to COVID-19. There are now 46 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

“The increasing number of deaths over the past few weeks weighs heavily on everyone in our state, including myself and my family. This is a difficult reminder of the fact that COVID-19 is still with us, and will be for some time. For the sake of our neighbors, we must remain committed to social distancing, masking up, and other public health measures to protect our communities.”

Notification was provided by Lake County Public Health, Glacier County Health Department, and RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County. Two of the deaths stem from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, Yellowstone County.