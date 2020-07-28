Governor’s statement on recent COVID-19 deaths in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the five recent deaths of Montanans due to COVID-19.

“With over 50 deaths in the state now, these losses continue to weigh heavily on our hearts. While our seniors and immunocompromised individuals remain the most vulnerable, even otherwise healthy Montanans experience life-altering – and sometimes deadly – outcomes when they face this virus. By masking up, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick, you play a critical role in helping Montana control COVID-19.”

Notification of these deaths was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County, Gallatin County Health Department, Lincoln County Health Department, and Custer County Public Health.