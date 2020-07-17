Governor’s statement on COVID-19 deaths

July 17, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of two Montanans due to COVID-19, the 36th and 37th deaths in the state:

“I am sorry to hear of the death of two more Montanans due to COVID-19. On behalf of all Montanans, I extend sympathy to their loved ones and community members. It’s clear this virus is incredibly dangerous to older Montanans, and we must commit ourselves to continue fighting this virus to protect our high-risk family members and neighbors.”

Notification of the 36th death was provided by Lewis & Clark County Public Health. The 37th death is associated with the Canyon Creek Memory Care outbreak. Notification of this death was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.