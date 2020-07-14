Governor’s statement on COVID-19 deaths in Montana

July 14, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of two more Montanans due to COVID-19, marking 34 deaths in Montana.

“I share the grief of Montanans mourning the continued losses of our own from COVID-19 and stress that the dangers of this virus to our most vulnerable make it all the more important that we work harder to protect one another. As we stand with the community and comfort the loved ones of these Montanans, we cannot become complacent in the fight against COVID-19.”

Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.