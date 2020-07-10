Free COVID-19 ‘Community Snapshot Testing’

Thursday, July 16th

Location: Hamilton High School parking lot – 327 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840

Time: Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Free COVID-19 tests will be available for all Ravalli County residents who are not currently exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Community members will be self-swabbing under the direction and supervision of Public Health nurses while remaining in their vehicles.

If you are currently exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you need to contact your doctor or hospital by phone.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.