Florence to hold fireworks display

The Florence Rural Fire District will sponsor their annual July 4th fireworks show on Saturday, July 4th. This yearly event will be held at the Florence community park on Florence Carlton Loop drive in Florence. The fireworks will start at approximately 10:20 pm. There will also be music in the park during the evening, for everyone to enjoy while waiting for the fireworks.

In accordance with CDC and State of Montana guidelines for Covid 19, there will be no food service this year and no other organized events during the evening. When in the park area, social distancing should be practiced.

We hope everyone enjoys the fireworks!