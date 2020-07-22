Don’t let two people decide our fate

By Chris Sheridan, Stevensville

So there is currently a small but vocal movement to recall my mayor, Brandon Dewey. A lot of attention is being paid to the recall effort, without any public conversation about how this all plays out if the recall is successful.

Bob Michalson, as Town Council President would, in this scenario become mayor. This is the same person who was the subject of a harassment and bullying allegation and investigation several years ago. No wrongdoing was determined since the Town doesn’t have a policy against bullying – yes, you read that correctly. He didn’t get in trouble because nothing in Town policy said he couldn’t do it. Anyway, the Town is now the subject of a pending lawsuit because of Bob’s actions.

Additionally, two of Bob’s council mates are currently seeking disciplinary action against Bob for his actions toward council and the public. If that wasn’t enough, our Town Clerk just resigned, also citing harassment from Mr. Michalson. Do you want a known bully serving as mayor in our Town, representing our Town?

When Bob becomes mayor, someone will need to fill his council position. There are a number of options, one being the obvious choice – Jim Crews (long story short, Bob’s close friend, ex-mayor who lost the election to Brandon, who our previous council tried repeatedly to bring back into office as council member, and who is also named in our Town Clerk’s recent letter of resignation as someone who has been harassing her). Or perhaps Steve Gibson, another failed former councilmember. No matter the individual, the fact remains they will have been hand picked by Bob and Robin and not the citizens of Stevi.

These men have shown time and again to be bullies, threatening anyone who stands in their way or disagrees with them, including elderly women. They can’t speak without lying. Don’t stand for their bullying, Stevensville. Support your duly elected mayor.