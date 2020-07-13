DLI issues $44M in UI payments for the week of July 6-10

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 44,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $44M were issued over the week of July 6 through July 10, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of July 6 through July 10:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments – $ Total # of Payments 6-Jul $6,625,422 $16,411,200 $315,276 $952,200 $509,001 $24,813,099 26,418 7-Jul $857,599 $2,263,800 $2,010,601 $6,757,800 $72,977 $11,962,777 12,809 8-Jul $479,384 $1,091,400 $417,965 $1,333,800 $50,082 $3,372,631 2,517 9-Jul $320,774 $749,400 $285,639 $909,000 $52,996 $2,317,809 1,437 10-Jul $252,713 $541,200 $182,410 $583,200 $34,550 $1,594,073 948 Total $8,535,892 $21,057,000 $3,211,891 $10,536,000 $719,606 $44,060,389 44,129

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.