Corvallis fire investigation continues

July 8, 2020

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the arson and triple homicide incident from early Monday morning. Sheriff Steve Holton said search warrants for technological information have been completed and submitted. Investigators are now waiting for those results to be returned. Samples from the fire scene have been submitted to a forensic laboratory and preliminary results from those are expected by late this week. Sheriff’s Detectives continue to interview a number of potential witnesses and people who might have information regarding the case.

Main Street in Corvallis is now open, and the adjacent properties affected by the fire have been released to the property owners. The apartment building that was burned is still being held pending further investigation.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information, no matter how trivial, contact the RCSO at 406-363-3033 and leave contact information so investigators can follow up. Any suspicious behavior or observations of potential suspect activity could be crucial to the investigation.

Sheriff / Coroner Holton identified the deceased victims of the fire as a 27-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, and a 53-year-old male. A 57-year-old female suffered significant burn and trauma injuries from jumping from a second story window. That person is currently hospitalized.

Sheriff Holton thanks the residents of Corvallis and especially the Main Street businesses for their patience and kindness over the last few days.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.