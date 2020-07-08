Corvallis fire investigation continues

July 8, 2020
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the arson and triple homicide incident from early Monday morning. Sheriff Steve Holton said search warrants for technological information have been completed and submitted. Investigators are now waiting for those results to be returned. Samples from the fire scene have been submitted to a forensic laboratory and preliminary results from those are expected by late this week. Sheriff’s Detectives continue to interview a number of potential witnesses and people who might have information regarding the case.
