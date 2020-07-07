Corvallis apartment fire claims three lives

Ravalli County Sheriff / Coroner Steve Holton said the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at an apartment complex on Main Street in Corvallis at approximately 2:15 a.m. Monday morning. There are three confirmed deaths as a result of the fire. It is believed that all of the victims are adults.

Corvallis Fire responded with mutual aid from Hamilton, Pinesdale, and Victor Fire Departments and were able to contain the fire to one building. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office has directed all of its resources to the investigation, and called for assistance from the State Fire Marshal and an independent fire investigator.

Sheriff Holton asks that anyone with information regarding the fire contact the RCSO immediately. The RCSO would like to visit with anyone in the area that might have seen how or when the fire started, or who might have witnessed any activity prior to the fire.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of press time. The RCSO will release more information as the investigation proceeds.

Sheriff Holton stated that the rapid and professional response of the Corvallis Volunteer Fire Department and the mutual aid resources were what saved the neighboring buildings and the residences of those apartments and houses. The fire had spread to a second apartment building, but those residents were able to be evacuated safely. The Red Cross responded to help the families that were displaced by the fire.

Sheriff Holton said, “Tragically, three people lost their lives due to this fire. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is thinking about and praying for the victim’s families. We have assigned the entire Detective Division to determine the cause of the fire”. Sheriff Holton again reiterated the need for anyone who might have seen or witnessed anything in the area within the last week to contact Detective Lieutenant Jake Auch at 406-363-3033.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Holton said the investigation into the apartment fire continued throughout the day. The three adult victims of the fatal fire were positively identified. Out of respect for their families, the names will not be released until the families have time to contact other family members and friends.

Investigators were able to start processing the scene and there are no other fatalities related to this incident at this time. One adult female was transported to a hospital with significant burn injuries and injuries resulting from jumping from a second story window to escape the fire.

A team of investigators to include fire specialists worked throughout the day. Origins of the fire were discovered and arson is suspected at this point. The incident is being treated as a homicide investigation.

RCSO Investigators are asking for help from the public. Anyone with surveillance or security cameras in the Corvallis and Hamilton areas is asked to protect the recordings and contact the RCSO at 406-363-3033 so investigators can review the content.

Sheriff Holton thanked the firemen and investigators to include the State Fire Marshal’s Office and everyone involved for their hard work to this point.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses.