Disturbing comment

By Sue Devlin, Stevensville
I am very concerned about a comment made online during the Stevensville Town Council meeting last evening. Leanna Rodabaugh, who is the petitioner of the recall of Mayor Dewey, said “slit your throat mayor. Bye Bye. recall” She deleted the comment a little later but not before quite a few people got screen shots of it.
This is also a woman who was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of a police officer while attending a town council meeting several weeks ago. Her court date was yesterday but she has been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 so is in isolation.
Leanna Rodabaugh is known for saying some pretty scary things but this latest one – to a young man who has a wife and two small children – is extremely disturbing.
Comments
Leanna Rodabaugh says
To the Bitterroot Star and those who believe what is published in their pages: Sue Allan-Devlin is the worst of us. She runs with every slight mention of anything that could be construed as criticism of the mayor. Apparently, she has never encountered the old phrase “cut your own throat” or “slit your own throat.” Here is a definition in my response: to cut one’s (own) throat [for someone] to bring about one’s (own) failure. As an example, if I were to run for office, I’d just be cutting my throat. Judges who take bribes are cutting their own throats.
Be careful what you say. Taken out of context by disturbed people, they can put an evil spin on it. My view was that the mayor has been undermining his own persona for some time by going against what the residents want and doing things his own way. That is ALL I meant. Nothing sinister at all, Sue.
And to imply that I am guilty of perceived threat in the library is even worse.
I have NOT been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The person I was in contact with was in contact with someone who might have tested positive. Try to get your facts straight and quit libeling me.
Sue is also the person who has suggested boycotting the Burnt Fork Market because they don’t require face masks. She stalks residents and posts names of those who are in public without masks. I would like to know who appointed her the vigilante arbiter of shaming those who do not wear masks for whatever personal reasons.
Jamie Standaert says
I can’t believe these type of comments. We are all human beings and there are enough cultural stressors at this time. We need to come together and work as a community. This is very concerning! I am embarassed for her, highly concerned about her mental health, and worried about community members that may be affected by her. Why is verbal and emotional abuse, by an elected official, toleratred in this community? I want to know what the reasoning is for this woman to remain in this position. I have been an educator, administrator, and parent living in this community for years
I am finally speaking up on this matter. What are we treaching our youth, who live in this community, and are learning about their civic duties? Something has got to be done about this treatment of one another! I believe it is time for community members to speak up and take a stand against this type of behavior. I know that I am following up with a letter to the editor as well. I am ashamed to be witness to this type of behavior in the community where I was raised, and at one time, took pride in.
Respectfully Yours