Disturbing comment

By Sue Devlin, Stevensville

I am very concerned about a comment made online during the Stevensville Town Council meeting last evening. Leanna Rodabaugh, who is the petitioner of the recall of Mayor Dewey, said “slit your throat mayor. Bye Bye. recall” She deleted the comment a little later but not before quite a few people got screen shots of it.

This is also a woman who was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of a police officer while attending a town council meeting several weeks ago. Her court date was yesterday but she has been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 so is in isolation.

Leanna Rodabaugh is known for saying some pretty scary things but this latest one – to a young man who has a wife and two small children – is extremely disturbing.