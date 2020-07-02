Bitterroot Brewfest cancelled

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Ravalli County and the occurrence of community spread now reported in the valley, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to postpone the 26th Annual Brewfest, scheduled for July 25th, for a date to be determined later.

“We are disappointed, but realize that now is not the time to congregate in large numbers,” said Al Mitchell, Chamber Director.

“For those of you with concerns. The glasses are printed and preparations and safety precautions have been discussed for our new location. We are basically 70% ready to go. We look forward to hosting this event, when the time is right. If you have specific questions or concerns, please contact our office.”