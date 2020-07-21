Hamilton – Albert James (Jim) Anson passed away on July 12th, 2020 from complications due to advanced Parkinson’s. He was born in Orchard NE to Irene R. (Leist) Anson and Albert J. Anson on June 27th 1951. Jim graduated from Ewing High School in Ewing NE in 1969. He was married to Constance J. (Turay) Anson in 1973 to present and to this union were born three children; Joshua Kane Anson, Lucas James Anson and Ashley Brooke Anson.

After High school Jim owned and operated a custom haying business in Ewing, NE. Later moving to Bismarck ND with his family, he began selling cars. He had a true passion for cars and loved meeting new people which made him a trustworthy and successful salesman. Jim excelled in sales and was awarded Chevrolet’s salesman of the year in his region for multiple years. His love of the outdoors and the mountains pulled him to Montana after an initial hunting trip here in 1972. In 1993 Jim finally moved his family to Hamilton and began selling cars in the Bitterroot valley until his retirement in 2014.

Jim enjoyed all the Bitterroot had to offer; snowmobiling, jeeping, fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors with his family. He was known for his easygoing and fun attitude and his silly yet insightful sayings such as “Happy thoughts make happy things happen”. You knew he liked you if he gave you a nickname that usually seemed to make no sense, but often stuck. He was the ultimate survivor, he battled heart disease, cancer and Parkinson’s but never complained and fought until his last breaths.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Samuel Johny Anson. Jim is survived by his wife, Constance; siblings, Linda Brion, Jane Sojka, Steve Anson, Gary Anson, and Bob Anson; his children, Joshua (Mimi), Lucas (Nicole) and Ashley (Scott Koerner); his grandchildren, Paiyton, Sarah, Simah, Sawyer, Silas, Samarah, Sieglinde, Cole, Jesse and Alexis; and great-grandchild Calvin.

The family held a small gathering in memory of Jim on July 19th at the home of Kenny and Linda Brion and after spent the afternoon fishing up Skalkaho at Jim’s favorite fishing hole .

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are accepted by Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.