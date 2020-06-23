Two more COVID-19 cases in Ravalli County

June 23, 2020

As of 2 pm. today, the Ravalli County Health Department Ravalli County is reporting another active case and a presumptive positive. The new case is in her 60’s. Her exposure has yet to be determined. Close contacts have tests pending. The presumptive case is female also in her 60’s. Close contacts have also been tested.

Four recent previously reported cases have come out of isolation and their contacts are coming out of quarantine. Two previously reported cases are still in isolation at this time. With today’s case and the two previous cases, that makes three active cases and one presumptive case for Ravalli County at this time.

Ravalli County’s active cases are not all counted on the State map due to two cases having out of state addresses.

As things are opening up, we need to be extra cautious, wear masks and keep the 6 foot social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please remember there are people in our community that are vulnerable to this disease, catching it could be life threatening. There are people at high risk, including the elderly, people with underlying conditions such as asthma and autoimmune diseases. It’s up to all of us to protect ourselves and our neighbors.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.