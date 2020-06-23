Twenty years of fire

By Kate Gervais, Corvallis

Since the year 2000 we have had fires every year. It is known as Fire Season. Winter, Spring, and Fire. It really isn’t necessary, when we have plenty of rain and snow, the rivers are overflowing, it could be beautiful here. 90 percent nationwide are caused by man.

We need laws in place and punishments for deliberate and careless fire setting. Not only do the fires burn up critical habitat and many times homes, but each year the heavy smoke and pollutants with particulates imbed permanently in our lungs. It is time for the Forest Service under the USDA to change their LET BURN policy and prevent fires and how about replanting some trees to keep our ground from drying out where it has been scorched by these fires. Trees are critical for shade and oxygen. Wouldn’t it be great if Montana became one of the states with no horrible fire season? Paying for these fires will come out of your pockets and right now it looks like there won’t be a whole lot of cash in the US bank.