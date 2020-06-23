The lie of systemic racism

By Henry Fowler, Stevensville

As J.K. Rowling said, it isn’t hate to speak the truth. Here are some historical facts to disprove the lies of current “systemic racism” and “white privilege.”

The civil rights legislation of the 1960s made racial discrimination illegal and thus dismantled the only “white supremacy” that remained in the country – the Democratic Party-controlled South.

In the late 1960s and 1970s, the federal government changed national policy from one of equal rights for all to one of racial preferences for blacks and other minorities to compensate for past discrimination. Called “affirmative action,” this legal policy includes racial preferences in hiring, promotions, contracting, and university admissions. Ever since the 1970s, we have lived in a country where governments, businesses, and universities have legally given preferences to non-whites over whites on the sole basis of race.

Since the 1960s, there has also been billions of dollars spent on “War on Poverty” and other programs to lift blacks out of poverty. These programs, when combined with “affirmative action,” amount to “reparations” for slavery worth trillions of dollars.

In the 1980s, “affirmative action” was supplemented by “diversity” as a legal justification for giving preferences to non-whites over whites. For diversophiles, the change had the advantage of privileging the millions of new non-white immigrants who had never experienced any discrimination in this country.

The “diversity” cult has resulted in a color-conscious, two-class society of privileged non-whites and non-privileged whites. While black pride is encouraged and promoted, white pride is forbidden and persecuted. Only “white guilt,” “implicit bias” training, and the bending of the knee are allowed for second-class white citizens. Everybody has to affirm that “black lives matter” but to say that “all lives matter” is considered racist. And only “white silence equals violence.”

In practice, “diversity” simply means less white people. Under the slogans “celebrate diversity” and “diversity is a strength,” governments, businesses, and universities have been discriminating against whites in hiring, promotions, contracting, and admissions for four decades. Now it is called “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The economic and emotional costs of this legal discrimination, plus the economic devastation to American manufacturing resulting from globalization, have increased the levels of depression and anxiety among whites and are contributing causes of the “deaths of despair” – drug overdose, alcoholism, and suicide – that have disproportionately affected the white population in this century. In the last decade, life expectancy has dropped and mortality rates have risen for whites, while blacks and Hispanics have enjoyed longer life spans and lower mortality rates.

If there is any “systemic” or “institutional” racism in this country, it’s a legal discrimination against whites – officially sanctioned as “affirmative action” and “diversity.” And the lie of “white privilege” is an academic invention of the grievance studies departments to prop up the “diversity” cult and another lie called “white supremacy.”

The idea that “white supremacy” exists today is laughable. We just had eight years with a black president and a black US attorney general. Don’t you think that if there was any systemic oppression of blacks by the police in this country as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement claims, the Obama administration would have done something about it? (For those with short memories, BLM started in 2013 during Obama’s second term.)