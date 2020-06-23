By the Bitterroot Public Library Board of Trustees: Warren Neyenhuis, Brittany McKenzie, Robert Ratcheson, Jennifer De Groot, Paul Stone

Thank you for passing the recent mill levy for the Bitterroot Public Library. We are pleased that you value this institution enough to provide additional funding. We know these are difficult times for our world and our community. Because of your support, we can continue to provide quality library services to community residents from all walks of life and all stages of life. We appreciate your patience as we phase in library operations to ensure safety for both patrons and staff. Much has changed over the last 100 years, but our dedication to this community, whether it’s shopping locally, providing early childhood literacy programs, or offering modern technology, will never wane. Thank you again for your support.