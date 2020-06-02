Sheriff’s Sale – 156 Golf Course Road

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

RAVALLI COUNTY

TIM’S CLEANER CARPETS AND RESTORATION, INC., a Montana Corporation, Plaintiff

v.

ANN ROSE DALLASERRA, A.K.A. ANN ROSE HOCKADAY, Defendant.

Hon. Shane A. Vannatta

Case No. DV-18-248

NOTICE OF SALE ON EXECUTION PER §25-13-701

(SHERIFF’S SALE)

SHERIFF’S SALE

To be sold at sheriff s sale on the 24th day of June, 2020, at 10 o’clock a.m., inside the front doors of Ravalli County Courthouse at 205 Bedford St., Hamilton, Montana 59840.

Property is described as follows:

The South 25 feet of the West 37 feet of Lot 8, and Lot 10 except the east 30 feet of the north 55 feet thereof, all in Werth Addition, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof.

RECORDING REFERENCE: Book 201 Deeds, page 792.

KNOWN AS: 156 Golf Course Rd., Hamilton, MT 59840

Dated this 14th day of May, 2020

/s/ Steve Holton, Sheriff

BS 6-3, 6-10, 6-17-20. MNAXLP