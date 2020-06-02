RFP – Asphalt Paving

Request for Proposals

Old US Highway 93

Asphalt Paving

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for asphalt paving to be conducted on Old US Highway 93 in Ravalli County.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT. 59840 until 4:00 p.m. Monday June 15, 2020. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 11:00 a.m. on June 16, 2020 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the construction project, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 6-3, 6-10-20. MNAXLP