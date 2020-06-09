Remain the same

By Cherie Carlson, Stevensville

These are times that try men’s hearts (and women’s too). Are we really prepared to throw away our Constitution and try to build a Socialist Society? The first step to this process is to take away all guns from private citizens; but just as bad it includes taking over the education of our children. History would forever change; truth would be gone.

I am reminded of the line in the Beatles song “Revolution”: “you say you want to change the constitution – well, we would like to change your head.” Also, the book by George Orwell, “Animal Farm”; it is a must read – for proponents of the new left would create chaos, not peace.

Republicans want to keep our country entirely run by the constitution. How can that be bad and where is the ‘hate’ for that coming from? We must remain “One country under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”