Re: local government corruption

By Amy Berglund, DC, DACBSP, Stevensville

As a small business owner in Stevensville, I write to express my concern over the issue of corruption in our local government. We have seen the privilege of being an elected official to manage the affairs of this community being misused, abused and destroyed. Events over the last several years combined with current activities demonstrate that Council members Bob Michalson and Robin Holcomb have forgotten why we elected them. We are being neglected and our community is being torn apart because they hate our Mayor and believe they are above the laws. It is frustrating to watch these Council members attack our Mayor, our staff and our citizens with nothing being done to alleviate their hatred and abuse.

I want to see our community flourish and not diminish. I want to see our disagreements handled with professionalism and cooperation. We must open our eyes and stop being fooled by the rhetoric of our current councilors. Term limits may help. Complacency and silent tolerance does not. Citizens, we must unite and demand that our Councilors start performing the jobs they were elected to carry out and not their personal and corrupt agendas. Stevensville deserves better than this!