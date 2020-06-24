Ravalli County Public Health COVID-19 update 6-24-20

June 24, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County has received confirmation from the State lab that the possible case from yesterday is positive.

Ravalli County now has three active cases, all in isolation and contacts are quarantined. The other cases are now out of isolation.

Ravalli County’s active cases are not all counted on the State map due to two cases having out of state addresses.

As things are opening up we need to be extra cautious, wear masks and keep the 6 foot social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please remember there are people in our community that are vulnerable to this disease, catching it could be life threatening. There are people at high risk, including the elderly, and people with underlying conditions such as asthma and autoimmune diseases. It’s up to all of us to protect ourselves and our neighbors.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.