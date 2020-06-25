Community spread of COVID-19 in Ravalli County

Ravalli County Public Health update

June 25, 2020

As of 3 pm. today, Ravalli County has received notification of three new positive cases and we have determined there is community spread. We are unable to trace one case back to travel or exposure to another case.

Ravalli County now has six active cases. Ravalli County’s active cases are not all counted on the State map due to cases having out of state addresses.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. You can take steps to slow the spread.

Maintain good social distance (about 6 feet). This is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others.

Remember, people can spread the virus 48 hours before having any symptoms. Everyone needs to take precautions when going out into the community.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.