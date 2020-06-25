Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Community spread of COVID-19 in Ravalli County

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health update

June 25, 2020

As of 3 pm. today, Ravalli County has received notification of three new positive cases and we have determined there is community spread. We are unable to trace one case back to travel or exposure to another case.

Ravalli County now has six active cases. Ravalli County’s active cases are not all counted on the State map due to cases having out of state addresses.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. You can take steps to slow the spread.

Remember, people can spread the virus 48 hours before having any symptoms. Everyone needs to take precautions when going out into the community.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO