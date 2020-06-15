June 13, 2020

As of Saturday, June 13 at 5 p.m., Ravalli County has four COVID-19 cases. According to the Ravalli County Public Health Department, none are from community spread.

All cases are isolated and their contacts are in quarantine.

Please remember COVI19 is not gone. Continue to wear masks, distance, wash hands and surfaces, avoid gathering in groups of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing – per Montana’s Phase Two.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.