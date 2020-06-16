Pending Tax Lien 2018

NOTICE OF PENDING ATTACHMENT OF A TAX LIEN

(MCA 15-17-122)

On Monday, August 3, 2020, by 5:00 pm, the Ravalli County Treasurer will attach a property tax lien to property on which the 2018 taxes are delinquent. The delinquent taxes, including penalties, interest and costs are a lien upon the property and that unless delinquent taxes, penalties, interest and costs are paid prior to August 1, 2020 a tax lien will be attached and may be assigned to a third party.

A complete list of all property on which taxes are delinquent is on file in the office of the Ravalli County Treasurer and is open to public inspection and examination on Monday thru Friday from 8:15 am to 5 pm.

For further information please contact the Ravalli County Treasurer at 215 S. 4th St., Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840 or at 406-375-6580.

