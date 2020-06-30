Notice to Creditors – Maurice Owen

Kenneth Bransby
Bransby Law Firm, P.C.
515 Main Street
Stevensville, Montana 59870
Phone: (406) 777-1000
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MAURICE L. OWEN, Decedent.
Cause No.: DP-20-56
Dept. No.: 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Mark Owen, c/o Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 25th day of June, 2020.
MARK OWEN
State of Montana )
:ss
County of Ravalli )
This instrument was signed or acknowledged before me on June 25, 2020 by MARK OWEN.
/s/ Lisa Radcliffe Wallace
Notary Public of the State of Montana
LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE
NOTARY PUBLIC for the State of Montana
Residing at Florence, MT
My Commission Expires April 09, 2022.
BS 7-1, 7-8, 7-15-20. MNAXLP
