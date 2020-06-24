Notice to Creditors – Mary L. Smith

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY L. SMITH, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-20-55

Dept. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Margaret Smith Buchanan and Lucille Hernandez, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of LAWRENCE D. JOHNSON, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 500, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 18th day of June, 2020

/s/ Margaret Smith Buchanan

Co-Personal Representative

218 Hillcrest Loop

Hamilton, MT 59840

/s/ Lucille Hernandez

Co-Personal Representative

2508 Forest Lake

Santa Ana, CA 92705

BS 6-24, 7-1, 7-8-20. MNAXLP