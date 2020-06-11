New COVID-19 case in Ravalli County

June 11, 2020

As of 2 pm. today Ravalli County has a presumptive positive case. The Ravalli County Public Health Department is waiting on confirmation of the case from the Montana State Lab. The case is a female, in her 60’s and was a recent arrival from travel. This will not be counted as a Ravalli County case.

The person is isolated and her contacts are in quarantine.

The Health Department reminds us that COVID-19 is not gone. Continue to wear masks, distance, wash hands and surfaces, avoid gathering in groups of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing – per Montana’s Phase Two.

“In Montana, prevention is treatment.”

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.