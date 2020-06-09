More than a recall

By Leanna Rodabaugh, Stevensville

What Dewey has failed to realize: He doesn’t understand why people vote. Think about how and why you vote. Do you like a certain candidate? Do you like the looks, the style, the remarks that hit home? Do you champion the same things?

While the recall effort is true and legitimate, it is not the only reason to remove him from office. Dewey has disrespected his base. He has used a heavy hand when dealing with the citizens of Stevensville. His wish to have total control of the populace has encouraged a certain amount of dislike and even hatred among Stevi residents. They have been dismissed and ignored. Their issues, if not Dewey’s, are brushed aside. There is no compassion, no empathy, no other view other than Dewey’s.

What Stevensville, perhaps, needs and wants is an end to the contempt with which they are treated. Stevensville is tired of the “my way or the highway” attitude at town hall. Imagine the word courteous and the last time you could say you were treated that way by Dewey. Were you ever left with the feeling that you were heard? Did you feel that your issue was important? To those of you who might support this person: have you ever been to town hall and talked to Dewey? Did you have an issue that was important to you? Did he treat you with the respect you deserved? Have you attended council meetings? Did you speak up and try to resolve a problem? If you still support him, then talk to those that have been saddened by Dewey’s disregard for them. Discuss why a petition signer felt it necessary to do so. Do not brush hundreds of fellow citizens’ wishes aside. Do not get caught up in the anger. This does not have to separate us but should bring us together.