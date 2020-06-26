Montana COVID-19 updated testing results 6-26-20

|County
|Gender
|Age Range
|Date Reported
|Big Horn
|M
|30-39
|06/25/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|0-9
|06/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|10-19
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|40-49
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|0-9
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|50-59
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|50-59
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|10-19
|06/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|06/25/2020
|Missoula
|M
|30-39
|06/25/2020
|Missoula
|F
|30-39
|06/25/2020
|Missoula
|M
|50-59
|06/25/2020
|Missoula
|F
|10-19
|06/25/2020
|Missoula
|M
|10-19
|06/25/2020
|Ravalli
|M
|60-69
|06/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|50-59
|06/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|20-29
|06/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|60-69
|06/25/2020
|Richland
|M
|0-9
|06/25/2020
|Roosevelt
|F
|40-49
|06/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|06/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|06/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|06/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|06/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|06/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|06/25/2020
|Total COVID Cases in Montana
|829
|Total number of tests completed since last report
|1829
|Total Number of Tests
|80161
