Montana COVID-19 updated testing results 6-26-20

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 30-39 06/25/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 06/25/2020
Flathead M 50-59 06/25/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 06/25/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 06/25/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 06/25/2020
Gallatin F 0-9 06/25/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 06/25/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 06/25/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 06/25/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 06/25/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 06/25/2020
Missoula M 30-39 06/25/2020
Missoula F 30-39 06/25/2020
Missoula M 50-59 06/25/2020
Missoula F 10-19 06/25/2020
Missoula M 10-19 06/25/2020
Ravalli M 60-69 06/25/2020
Ravalli F 50-59 06/25/2020
Ravalli F 20-29 06/25/2020
Ravalli F 60-69 06/25/2020
Richland M 0-9 06/25/2020
Roosevelt F 40-49 06/25/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 06/25/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 06/25/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 06/25/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 06/25/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 06/25/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 06/25/2020
Total COVID Cases in Montana 829
Total number of tests completed since last report 1829
Total Number of Tests 80161

 
