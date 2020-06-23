Let’s talk reality

By Leanna Rodabaugh, Stevensville

“A handful of activists with a dangerous agenda to divide our community”? Pray tell, Mr. Mayor, what is the “dangerous agenda”?

“Those who demonize Stevensville’s people and attack Stevensville’s values.” Really? Name these people. They are citizens of this town and you libel them.

“We face distractions designed to precipitate controversy.” WHAT? You signed an illegal contract and YOU are trying to distract from YOUR illegal activities.

“Allegations asserted in Leanna Rodabaugh’s petition are false. Instead, facts released by the Town and verified by the City Attorney prove that I did nothing illegal.” First of all, Mr. Mayor, the town attorney is unable to prove anything. He presents biased OPINION with NO facts to support it. The town did NOT release “facts,” you did.

“All allegations were disproven.” Huh? Nothing was “disproven.” Once again, a biased opinion.

“The majority of our community does not support a recall.” Sadly, you have few supporters. We could have easily produced 100 additional signatures but were cut off when the 251 goal was reached. You have no basis for this statement.

“Elect mayors with proven leadership and integrity.” You have no proven leadership qualities. I believe you worked as a clerk before running for mayor.

“Your choice and vote will be reversed, and your voice silenced.” FALSE. Any community member can come forward and throw their name in the hat to be the next mayor for a few months. ANYONE residing within the town limits.

“Misinformed detractors will claim that we have a “weak mayor” form of government.” It is what we have. You only have powers and duties assigned by the legislature. Nothing more. This is a weak mayor form of government in Stevensville. I understand that term bothers you but it is what it is.

“250 signatures seeking my recall is not something to resign over. In fact, I won the election with 272 voters choosing other candidates.” Well, sure. Numbers can be manipulated anyway you want. The recall election is a simple majority and no matter how you play with the numbers you won the election with only 45% of the vote. Only 221 people voted for you.

In spite of your protestations, Mr. Mayor, you failed the citizens. In particular you failed to let any member of the town participate in your decision to sign a contract of this amount. Did you fear that the populace would object? Whatever your reason, you failed the citizens. All your deflections and pleading will not change what you did. How could we ever trust you again with our hard-earned funds and hope the tax dollars you take from us will be wisely spent?