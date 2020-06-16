Hearings – Wastewater Regulations

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Hearing to receive public comment on the first reading of the proposed revisions to the Ravalli County Subsurface Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Regulations, previously approved by the Ravalli County Board of Health on December 20, 2010, and effective January 1, 2011.

The first reading will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed via Granicus. Comments and information submitted to the public meeting will be considered in the decision on the proposed changes. Information describing the proposed revision will be available for inspection on June 15, 2020, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department located at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840, and on the Ravalli County website. For questions relating to these meetings, please contact the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department at 375-6567. If you would like to request an electronic copy of the proposed draft, please send a message with the request to [email protected]

