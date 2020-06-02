The Hearing Voices Network (HVN) USA is one of over 20 nationally-based networks around the world joined by shared goals and values, incorporating a fundamental belief that there are many ways to understand the experience of hearing voices and other unusual or extreme experiences. It is part of an international collaboration between professionals, people with lived experience, and their families to develop an alternative approach to coping with emotional distress that is empowering and useful to people, and does not start from the assumption that they have a chronic illness.

HVN has a local Thursday night peer based support group for those with lived experience of voices, hallucinations or other unusual or extreme experiences.

Purpose of the Group

· Supporting anyone who has had these experiences by providing opportunities to talk about them freely and without judgment amongst peers

· Supporting anyone who has had these experiences to explore, understand, learn and grow from them in their own way

HVN meetings are currently held online via a HIPPA compliant version of Zoom. To try and protect privacy, participants will need to call or email the facilitator for the zoom meeting ID/link.

Phone 1 : 406-282-3055

Email : [email protected]

Website: https://www.hearingvoicesusa.org/

Eligibility: The only prerequisite/eligibility requirement is that the group is for those with lived experience only. If you do not have lived experience but would like to know more about this or similar groups and resources please feel free to call/email to learn about other groups

Fees: Free