Hearing – Open Lands Bond Program – Ben White FAS

Legal Notice

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing for a Ravalli County Open Lands Bond project on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) of the County Administrative Building located at 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The proposal is known as the C. Ben White Memorial Fishing Access Site Application. The project is a single parcel with 96 acres and the property is located on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River, six (6) miles south of Darby, and is located south of the intersection at West Fork and Conner Cut-Off Road.

Bitter Root Land Trust is the applicant. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection at the Planning Department, located at the County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearings. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision. Submit email comments to: [email protected], and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

