Hearing on Name Change – Aliyah Celeste

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Aliyah Celeste, Aliyah Celeste, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-20-191/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Aliyah Celeste to Celeste Ann Fideldy. The hearing will be on July 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: May 26, 2020

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 6-3, 6-10, 6-17, 6-24-20. MNAXLP