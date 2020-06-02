Hearing on Burnt Fork Place low income housing

LEGAL NOTICE

The Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30pm on June 17, 2020 in the North Valley Public Library Community Room located at 208 Main St. Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purposes of obtaining public comments regarding the town’s community housing need (public facilities, economic development, and housing need), including the needs of low income persons, to be served by the proposed development of a low income multifamily housing project known as Burnt Fork Place Apartments located on a currently vacant parcel of land on Box Bird Lane located in and being a portion of Lot 2, Block 6, May Addition to the Town of Stevensville, and being more particularly described as Parcel B, Certificate of Survey No. 466881-TR (the “Project”). The Project, which is intended to provide a community benefit, is being developed in conjunction with District XI Human Resource Council, Inc., a Montana nonprofit corporation and Burnt Fork Place, LLLP, a Montana limited liability limited partnership and will utilize Low Income Housing Tax Credits allocated to the Project by the Montana Board of Housing as well as other funding sources which target low income housing projects. The public hearing is being hosted by the Town Council to gather and hear comment from the community. This project is not currently subject to the approval of the Town Council and no decision is expected to come before the Town Council regarding the proposed development.

